Pulis sees Palace promise in Norwich defeat

Gary Hooper's 30th-minute strike proved the difference between the two struggling sides at Carrow Road on Saturday, condemning bottom-placed Palace to their 10th defeat of the season.

However, Pulis - who took over at Selhurst Park last week - believes there are a number of positives to take from his team's showing.

"I know how tough it is going to be and I have spoken to the board of directors and given them my thoughts on what is ahead of us, but it is important I put something in place and build from here," the former Stoke City boss said.

"This afternoon we have shown a great level of effort and commitment and I am really pleased with what I saw.

"It's going to be tough, I know the odds and everything else, we've got a mountain to climb but it's not the first time I have been in this position but as a manager, you can only ask the players to do their best and give everything for the football club.

"Games come thick and fast in December and we now have two games at home this week (against West Ham and Cardiff City).

"You come up against teams who have had time in the Premier League and had a period to build, this though is our first year so it will be tough.

"But we will do our best and one thing's for sure - we will keep working hard."