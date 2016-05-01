Pulisic, Morris picked by Klinsmann in initial Copa squad

United States youngsters Christian Pulisic and Jordan Morris have been included in the host nation's preliminary squad for the upcoming Copa America Centenario.

Borussia Dortmund teenager Pulisic and MLS rookie Morris were selected in Jurgen Klinsmann's initial 40-man squad, which will be trimmed down to 23 players by May 20, before the tournament gets underway on June 3.

Pulisic, 17, made his international debut in a World Cup qualifier last month and the midfielder continues to impress in the Bundesliga.

Seattle Sounders forward Morris, 21, has scored three goals in his debut season in MLS.

Klinsmann does have plenty of experience at his disposal, with Clint Dempsey, Michael Bradley, Tim Howard, Chris Wondolowski, Brad Guzan and Jozy Altidore at his disposal.

The German did make one surprise inclusion, with 27-year-old Nottingham Forest defender Eric Lichaj brought in from the international wilderness, having not earned a cap since 2013.

Klinsmann and Co. open the Copa America against Colombia in California on June 3, before taking on Costa Rica (June 7) and Paraguay (June 11) in Group A.

USA's preliminary 40-man squad in full:

Goalkeepers: David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Brad Guzan (Aston Villa), Tim Howard (Everton), Ethan Horvath (Molde), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Ventura Alvarado (America), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United), John Brooks (Hertha Berlin), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Edgar Castillo (Monterrey), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt), Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Michael Orozco (Club Tijuana), Tim Ream (Fulham), DeAndre Yedlin (Sunderland)

Midfielders: Kyle Beckerman (Real Salt Lake), Alejandro Bedoya (FC Nantes), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Mix Diskerud (New York City), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jermaine Jones (Colorado Rapids), Perry Kitchen (Heart of Midlothian), Alfredo Morales (Ingolstadt), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Lee Nguyen (New England Revolution), Danny Williams (Reading), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders), Ethan Finlay (Columbus Crew), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund),Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Bobby Wood (Union Berlin), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)