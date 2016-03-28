Pulisic, Zusi drafted into U.S. squad for qualifier

Borussia Dortmund youngster Christian Pulisic is in line to make his senior international debut after being added to the United States' squad for a must-win CONCACAF World Cup qualifier against Guatemala.

Pulisic missed Friday's 2-0 loss in Guatemala, but the 17-year-old midfielder has been drafted in by under-fire coach Jurgen Klinsmann for the first time ahead of Monday's showdown in Columbus.

The American teenager made his professional debut for Dortmund in a Bundesliga match against Ingolstadt in January, going on to make three more appearances in the German top flight.

Sporting Kansas City veteran Graham Zusi also has been called into the squad.

Fabian Johnson, meanwhile, has returned to Borussia Monchengladbach after failing to recover from a groin injury sustained prior to his arrival into camp.

Sporting KC's Matt Besler has also dropped out of the squad with a concussion.

USA sits third in Group C, two points back from Guatemala, which occupies the second and final qualifying spot for the Hexagonal round.