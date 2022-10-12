Puma launches World Cup boots in striking new colourway

Puma has launched its Generation Fearless campaign ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, featuring the brand new Ultra boot and the Future 1.4.

Coming in a fiery coral and fizzy light colourway, the launch of the new boots also includes a three-minute feature film (opens in new tab), with players sponsored by the brand telling their "fearless" stories.

Neymar, Antoine Griezmann, Memphis Depay, Kingsley Coman and Christian Pulisic, among many others, will wear the boots at the World Cup, while Fridolina Rolfö, Sara Björk and Nikita Parris will don them during the winter fixtures.

Puma stated: "Generation Fearless (opens in new tab) is capable of anything. Being fearless is all about being yourself, backing yourself, and staying loyal to your own style, philosophy, and freedom.

"When you’re fearless, you see nothing but potential in every moment, every action, be it the play you make, the clothes you wear, or the track you write. Whatever you do, do you. Welcome to Generation Fearless."

(Image credit: Puma)

Neymar added: “Fearless is having fun without worrying about the pressure.”

Generation Fearless is supposed to refer to every player having their own story to tell, and how they managed to get to where they are now. With their strikingly bold colours and designs, the sets of boots are designed to encourage players to continue to express themselves.

The Ultra boot is a completely new design, featuring a lightweight woven upper fused to a redesigned soleplate. Implementing Puma's ultraweave technology, which is what the brand claims is its most lightweight and durable material yet, is the first football boot to use ultraweave.

Neymar wearing the new boots during last night's Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica (Image credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Puma also argues the boot has added stability, too, thanks to the addition of the new pwrprint technology, a 5-D created material that is placed in strategic areas across the boot. It is supposed to support the foot while maintaining a lightweight design.

Meanwhile, the Puma Future 1.4 continues to utilise the brand's second-generation fuzionfit+ technology, which aims to adapt to the shape of a foot regardless of laces. There are advanced creator zones placed on the boot as well, which are supposed to enhance ball grip and provide softness in the forefoot, while the nano grip sockliner insole attempts to minimise foot slippage.

Both the Puma Ultra and Puma Future 1.4 from the Generation Fearless pack are available to buy now (opens in new tab).