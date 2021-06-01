PUMA unveils NJR BRAZIL Collection

Sports company PUMA has today unveiled the NJR BRAZIL Collection featuring the FUTURE Z 1.1 NJR football boot, NJR apparel range and accessories in tribute to Neymar Jr.’s journey to the Copa América.

From the beaches of Santos to the biggest stage in South America. Football dreams come to life in the new NJR BRAZIL Collection.

The collection is inspired by Neymar Jr.’s proud heritage and love for his home country Brazil. The custom FUTURE Z 1.1, apparel range and accessories utilize Neymar Jr.’s signature PUMA logo and number 10 logo to create a vibrant all-over graphic print in Brazil blue, yellow and green.

The custom font is inspired by the pichação found on the streets of São Paolo.

The FUTURE Z 1.1 NJR has been crafted to enhance the playing style of the world’s most entertaining player. Built around an adaptive FUZIONFIT+ compression band, the boot provides optimal lock-in and support for explosive movements.

The upper is made of an innovative knitted material coated with a thin layer of GripControl Pro to provide superior touch and ball control. A cutting-edge Dynamic Motion System outsole has been developed for advanced traction to drive the opposition craZy.

The custom Brazil blue, yellow and green NJR graphic is displayed in a repeated pattern on both the sockliner and soleplate to create a beautiful tribute to Neymar Jr.’s beginnings. Additional personalization’s are included on both boot laces.

Printed on the right boot lace is ‘Dream Chaser’ and on the left boot lace ‘Tudo Passa’ (everything passes), two statements that hold great meaning to Neymar Jr.

The NJR BRAZIL apparel includes the Neymar Jr. Graphic Jersey, Neymar Jr. Shorts, Neymar Jr. Tee and Neymar Jr. Hoody, in adult and junior sizes. The accessories include the Neymar Jr. Backpack, Neymar Jr. Gym Sack, Neymar Jr. Baseball Cap and Neymar Jr. Graphic Ball.

The NJR BRAZIL apparel and accessories will be available on 15 June at PUMA.com, PUMA stores, The Cross Trainer, Studio 88 and select retailers.

Recommended pricing:

Copa Graphic Jersey R999

Copa Shorts R899

Copa Hoody R1199

Copa Graphic Jersey Jr R899 (kids)

Copa Shorts Jr R799 (kids)

Copa Graphic Tee Jr R599 (kids)

Copa Hoody Jr R999 (kids)

Baseball Cap R349

Backpack R699

Gym Sack R349

Graphic ball R299