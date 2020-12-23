QandA: A closer look at Kieran Trippier case following breach of betting rules

Kieran Trippier has been banned from all football and football-related activity for 10 weeks and fined £70,000 after breaching football betting rules.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the case and how it compares with previous sanctions relating to an issue on which the authorities are eager to crack down hard.

What does Trippier’s sanction relate to?

Kieran Trippier moved from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid last year (Peter Byrne/PA)

The case centres on bets placed around the time of Trippier’s move from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid last year. There is no suggestion that Trippier placed any bets himself, but, following a personal hearing in October, an independent regulatory commission upheld four of an initial seven charges against him relating to breaches of the Football Association’s rule E8 (1)(b).

What does the rule state?

Trippier is not alleged to have made or profited from any bets (Owen Humphreys/PA)

‘Where a participant provides to any other person any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time, the participant shall be in breach of this rule where any of that information is used by that other person for, or in relation to, betting.’

How has the player reacted?

Trippier had protested his innocence on betting charges (Mike Egerton/PA)

Trippier is yet to comment on his sanction. However in a statement issued when he was charged in May, he said: “I want to make it clear that, while a professional footballer, I have at no stage placed any football-related bets or received any financial benefit from others betting.” The FA concurred, but charged that some of Trippier’s friends benefited from bets placed following conversations with the player on WhatsApp.

How does Trippier’s sanction compare?

Daniel Sturridge was banned for four months for betting breaches (Mike Egerton/PA)

The written reasons for Trippier’s sanction are yet to be released. However, the punishment is less severe than that handed to former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge last year. Sturridge was initially given a six-week ban, with four suspended, and fined £75,000 for breaching betting rules. However, following an appeal by the FA, this was upgraded to four months and £150,000, culminating in the cancellation of his contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor. Sturridge was found guilty of 11 betting breaches, including providing information to his brother relating to a potential transfer.