Qatar to feature in 2019 Copa America

Qatar will participate in the 2019 Copa America, according to the director general of the Aspire Academy Ivan Bravo.

The Asian nation will host the World Cup in 2022 but are set to test themselves against the five-time winners of that competition Brazil, as well as two-time champions Argentina, in South America three years prior.

With the 2019 Copa set to be comprised of 16 teams for the second edition in succession, Qatar will be one of CONMEBOL's six invitees for the tournament in Brazil.

"It will be the first time that Qatar has faced teams such as Brazil and Argentina," Bravo said at the Bilbao International Football Summit on Thursday.

"It will be a unique opportunity for the national team to gain experience, so that it can compete on the right level at the 2022 World Cup."

It was reported that CONMEBOL were in discussion with Portugal and Spain about taking part in the 2019 Copa, but it is now expected the invitees will be split between CONCACF and the Asian Football Confederation.