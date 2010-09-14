Qatar: No white elephants in 2022 bid

The team, making their ninth and last visit to bidding countries, will consider the possibility of bringing the finals to the Middle East for the first time.

Bid chairman Mohammed bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, a member of the Qatari royal family, said in an opening address: "We have been honest about our bid, honest about our stadiums, honest about the fact we will have no white elephants.

"We are being realistic about the need to meet FIFA requirements for the World Cup and also the Confederations Cup in 2021.

"We have been honest about our cooling technology system. It is now zero carbon and we have already proved the technology does work and we can cool stadiums and we are now proving we can do it in an environmentally friendly way."

Sheikh Mohammed said the hot weather was a challenge Qatar had to overcome.

"We will tackle it head on, our technology works and will be very successful," he added.

Doha already has six state-of-the-art stadiums and more would be built in time for the finals.

The prototype stadium the delegates from FIFA, football's governing body, were being shown on Tuesday has a zero carbon footprint and will be the system used at every venue.

Another legacy of a Qatari World Cup would be that most of the stadiums could be dismantled after the tournament and shipped to developing countries to be rebuilt.

Qatar's bid is one of nine for the 2022 finals but in reality their main opposition will come from Australia, Japan, South Korea and United States.

It is almost certain that one of the four European bids from England, Russia, Spain/Portugal and Belgium/Netherlands will win the right to stage the 2018 World Cup, meaning a country from outside Europe will stage the 2022 finals.

FIFA will announce the venues for 2018 and 2022 in Zurich on December 2.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums