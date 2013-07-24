Qatar World Cup decision labelled a blatant mistake

Qatar's bid was favoured over those of the USA, South Korea, Japan and Australia, but concerns regarding the viability of playing in the country's searing summer temperatures were raised immediately.

As a result, a move to play the tournament in Qatar's winter has been mooted.

Zwazinger was not part of the committee that made the decision but the German believes that it should be allocated elsewhere if the country is not a suitable host.

"It was a blatant mistake," the 68-year-old told Sportbild magazine.

"If the decision was really a mistake it should be lifted and should not become an even bigger burden for those who are not involved by changing it to the winter."

FIFA president Sepp Blatter has suggested that the tournament should be moved to avoid the soaring temperatures in the Middle East, but the former German Football Association president does not agree.

"Changing the World Cup to the winter is going deep into the structures of European national federations and also amateur football in Germany," he added.

"A change in playing schedules does not only affect the Bundesliga but continues affecting lower divisions due to the link with promotion and relegation. The game pyramid is in danger and so is the unity of German football."