QPR 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 2: Murray, Pocognoli put pressure on chasing pack

Glenn Murray and Sebastien Pocognoli were on target as Brighton and Hove Albion temporarily moved back to the top of the Championship table with a 2-1 win over QPR.

With Brighton locked in a title fight with Newcastle United, a win at Loftus Road on Friday sent Chris Hughton's side to the summit and put the pressure on the chasing pack – third-placed Huddersfield Town sit 12 points back but with two games in hand.

Against a QPR side featuring seven changes from their defeat against Aston Villa, including a second full debut for Ravel Morrison, Murray and Tomer Hemed saw efforts ruled out for offside in a tight first half.

But when Murray was granted another opportunity in the 58th minute, running clear of the home defence, he took it to turn the game in Brighton's favour.

Pocognoli added a second with a sublime free-kick - his first goal for the club – six minutes later, but QPR threatened an unlikely comeback just as Hughton's men appeared to be cruising to victory.

Matt Smith rose to nod a header past David Stockdale to halve the deficit, with further home pressure just coming up short of an equaliser as Conor Washington and Idrissa Sylla squandered late chances.