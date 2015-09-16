QPR 2 Blackburn Rovers 2: Onuoha rescues point for hosts

QPR denied Blackburn Rovers their first win of the Championship season by twice coming from behind to draw 2-2.

Gary Bowyer's men looked on course for their first win of the season at Loftus Road after Shane Duffy poked home a 14th-minute goal that put the visitors ahead at the break.

But after 30 seconds of the second half Blackburn goalkeeper Jason Steele saved well from Charlie Austin, only to see the QPR striker fire a second shot that went in courtesy of a deflection from Adam Henley.

Jordan Rhodes put Blackburn back in front on the hour after superbly eluding the attentions of Nedum Onuoha to stroke past Alex Smithies.

But Onuoha rose to meet a Daniel Tozser corner after 79 minutes and made no mistake, blasting a header past Steele.

The draw puts QPR in eighth on 11 points, while Blackburn remain second from bottom.



Bowyer will have been relieved, however, to hear that defender Tommy Spurr, who left the field on a stretcher after eight minutes, was reported not to be seriously injured having taken a knee to the cheek.