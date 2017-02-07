Quaresma agrees Besiktas extension

Portugal international Ricardo Quaresma has extended his contract with Besiktas until June 2020.

Quaresma returned for a second spell with Besiktas in 2015 and will now spend the next three seasons with the Super Lig leaders.

The 33-year-old, part of the Portugal squad that triumphed at Euro 2016, will be paid €2.1million for each of the next two seasons, with the 2019-20 campaign set to earn him €1.75m.

Quaresma won the Turkish Cup in his first stint with Besiktas, and is on course to make it successive Super Lig titles this term with the club two points clear of Istanbul Basaksehir.