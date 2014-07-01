Queiroz hints he could stay as Iran coach

The Portuguese claimed after last week's defeat to Bosnia-Herzegovina, which left Iran bottom of Group F, that he had "fallen in love" with the country and was upset not to have been offered a new deal.

However, after holding talks with Iran Football Federation, the former Real Madrid and Portugal coach could remain in his role with the Asian Cup approaching in January.

"If they want me to continue as Iran coach they have to make written request," Queiroz is quoted by The Tehran Times.



"I have to thank all people who helped me in my job.



"I don't want to talk about financial conditions of my contract extension. During the last 11 months I always expressed my availability and my conditions to renew the contract and I don’t want to repeat these things."