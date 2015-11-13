Quinn pays tribute to Fulop

Niall Quinn has paid a touching tribute to Marton Fulop after the 32-year-old former Sunderland goalkeeper died after losing his battle with cancer.

Fulop had a tumour removed from his arm in 2013 but succumbed to the serious illness on Thursday.

The former Hungary international played 44 matches for Sunderland between 2006 and 2010, and helped the club achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2007.

Former Sunderland chairman Quinn has fond memories of Fulop, who also featured for Leicester City, Manchester City, Ipswich and West Brom.

"Marton was a most beautiful man who brought nothing but joy and a big, radiant smile into the Sunderland dressing room," Quinn told Sky Sports News.

"The news is so tragic. He has a beautiful family as well, and I echo the sentiments of all the players and ex-players, ex-colleagues and people who knew him.

"One of the tweets I saw said he was one of the good guys, and I can tell you that he was one of the very best.

"His care for others was noticeable. Every day, he was anxious and eager to assist younger players.

"He was just a beautiful man, and a huge character in our dressing room."