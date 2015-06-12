Quinteros satisfied after Ecuador loss

Gustavo Quinteros was happy with Ecuador's performance from midway through the first half of Thursday's defeat in Chile, though he lamented defensive errors that cost his team.

Ecuador's Copa America campaign got off to a losing start, beaten 2-0 by host nation Chile in their Group A clash at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago.

Chile were the dominant team from the outset and finally broke through in the second half via Arturo Vidal's 67th-minute penalty and Eduardo Vargas' late sealer in the Chilean capital, both goals coming on the back of mistakes.

While Ecuador were outplayed, they did have a couple of chances of their own, particularly during the closing stages, with Enner Valencia cannoning a header off the crossbar.

"The first 20 minutes we struggled to settle into the game. Then we matched and Chile came two or three times with danger," Quinteros was quoted as saying afterwards.



"Until the second half, in which we had two favourable situations to Enner Valencia, one off the crossbar and another that went wide. After then comes that dubious move, we saw again, a penalty that is up to the referee.

"After that a bad pass back allowed Chile to close the game. But I think I'm more happy with the game from the first 20 or 30 minutes. Not thinking about the mistakes of the goals. It's a game that helps us a lot to draw conclusions, grow during the tournament as a team."

Ecuador have a chance to regroup against Bolivia on June 15, while Chile face invitees Mexico.