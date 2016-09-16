Racist behaviour and crowd disturbances among six Legia UEFA charges

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Legia Warsaw and Borussia Dortmund following their Champions League encounter on Wednesday, with the former facing six charges.

A boisterous atmosphere at kick-off in the Group F match at the Polish Army Stadium descended into scenes of violence as Legia fans clashed with stewards, with video footage from the match appearing to show a group of Legia ultras using pepper spray against security staff.

Legia subsequently released a statement vowing "strict consequences" for the perpetrators, but denying racist or anti-Semitic chanting took place.

However, crowd disturbances and racist behaviour are among six charges the Polish club are facing from UEFA.

The other four involve the setting off of fireworks, throwing of objects, insufficient organisation and blocked stairways.

Dortmund are also facing charges over the setting off of fireworks and the throwing of objects.

The cases will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on September 28.

Legia, who were making their first appearance in the competition proper in 21 years, went on to lose the match 6-0.