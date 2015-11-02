Rafinha agrees new Barcelona contract

Rafinha has agreed to sign a new five-year contract at Barcelona, the Spanish champions have announced.

The full-back is set to miss much of the remainder of this season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament but the club confirmed on Monday that he will sign a new contract with a €75 million release clause.

The Brazil international came through the youth ranks at Camp Nou and broke into the first time in 2011 via a loan spell at Celta Vigo.

His initial deal was due to expire in June 2016, but the 22-year-old will now remain under contract until 2020.

During his time with Barca, Rafinha has won the Copa del Rey in 2012 before forming part of the treble-winning side under Luis Enrique last term.