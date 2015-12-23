Rafinha: Neymar will be the best - but Messi will win Ballon d'Or

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has backed Neymar to become the world's best player, but believes Lionel Messi will win the Ballon d'Or for 2015.

Neymar has made the final three for FIFA's top individual prize for the first time and will battle team-mate Messi and holder Cristiano Ronaldo for the trophy on January 11.

Rafinha has no doubt about Neymar's potential but thinks Barca's number 10 is still the finest footballer in the game today.

When asked who he was backing for the Ballon d'Or, he told O Globo: "I'm a fan of Neymar but I have to admit that Messi is from another planet. In the future, Neymar will be the best in the world, but right now it's Messi."

Rafinha has been sidelined with a knee ligament injury since September but is desperate to return to action as soon as possible in the new year in order to bolster his chances of playing at the 2016 Rio Olympics with Brazil.

"They operated three months ago, in January I'll start to run and I'll see when I can come back to the team," he added.

"I dream of being at the Olympics but I need more minutes with Barca to hope to be on the list for the Games."