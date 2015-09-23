Rafinha rejects call-up for Brazil qualifiers

Bayern Munich defender Rafinha has rejected a call-up to the Brazil squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers, opening the door to a possible international future with Germany.

The 30-year-old right-back was included in Dunga's squad for the games against Chile and Venezuela next month and initially took to Twitter to express his delight at the news.

Rafinha last played for Brazil in a friendly against South Africa in March 2014 and was expected to be the understudy to Monaco's Fabinho for the forthcoming matches in the absence of Dani Alves and Danilo.

But the ex-Schalke and Genoa player has now informed the Brazilian Football Confederation that he does not wish to be considered as he is not a regular pick.

"I am not regularly called up. I am not one of the main options for my position, considering that there are other professionals in front of me," Rafinha said in a brief statement on the CBF website.

"We respect the player's decision, commend his transparency and we are cancelling the call-up of Rafinha," the CBF said.

Rafinha first moved to Germany in 2005 and the country remained registered as his official home during a season-long stay with Genoa in 2010-11.

He is said to be seeking German citizenship and has previously expressed his desire to represent the German national team.

Rafinha's two Brazil caps both came in friendlies and he could seek clearance from FIFA to switch his allegiance to the reigning world champions.