Rafinha returns to Barcelona squad

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has named Rafinha in his squad to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League after the Brazilian recovered from a broken nose.

The midfielder suffered the injury in the second half of Barcelona's 3-0 LaLiga victory over Athletic Bilbao and subsequently missed the Copa del Rey clash with Atletico Madrid and the 6-0 La Liga victory over Alaves, but he has been declared fully fit to travel with the squad to Paris.

Defender Gerard Pique is also back in the squad for Tuesday's game after being rested against Alaves, but Barcelona will be without Aleix Vidal for five months after he suffered an ankle injury during the rout.

The club announced that Vidal has been released from hospital, and club president Josep Maria Bartomeu tweeted his support for the 27-year-old.

A new road starts today, the one to your recovery. We're here to support you. Stay strong! February 12, 2017

Arda Turan remains sidelined with a groin problem and he misses out along with Javier Mascherano, who has a hamstring injury.

Barcelona will be looking to extend a sequence of 11 games without defeat when they face PSG at Parc des Princes.