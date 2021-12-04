Trending

Rain washes out St Johnstone’s clash with Ross County

McDiarmid Park – Home of St Johnstone
(Image credit: Andrew Milligan)

St Johnstone’s cinch Premiership game at home to Ross County has been postponed due to heavy rain.

Saturday’s match at McDiarmid Park was called off following a 2pm pitch inspection.

St Johnstone said in a statement: “Following heavy rainfall the pitch has been deemed unplayable by referee Steven MacLean. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”