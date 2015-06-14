Rain the winner as Fatullah Test drawn

India were left to rue the considerable time lost to rain as their sole Test against Bangladesh ended in a predictable draw.

Inclement weather ensured fewer than 134 overs were completed across the opening four days in Fatullah and there was another delay on Sunday as rain wiped out the morning session.

The hosts struggled with the bat when play finally resumed, slumping from an overnight score of 111-3 to 256 all out as Ravichandran Ashwin returned 5-87.

That enabled India to enforce the follow-on with a first-innings lead of 206, but a victory for Virat Kohli's men was never on the cards with a maximum 30 overs remaining in the day.

Bangladesh duly reached 23 without loss in 15 overs before the captains shook hands.

There was an early breakthrough for India on day five when Shakib Al Hasan (9) attempted to cut a ball that was too close to him and edged Ashwin behind.

Imrul Kayes and Soumya Sarkar shared 51 for the fifth wicket to steady Bangladesh, but the former was unable to press on to a century - falling for 72 as he danced down the pitch to be stumped off Harbhajan Singh (3-64).

Sarkar departed for 37 in the next over, cleaned up by Varun Aaron (1-27) to be the first victim of pace bowling in the match.

Wicketkeeper Litton Das provided a positive for Bangladesh with a breezy 44 on debut, but there was little else to recommend as the remaining batsmen fell cheaply, Ashwin the chief tormentor.

Nevertheless, India were always likely to run out of time in their bid to force victory and a premature end was called after Kayes, dropped on six by Kohli off Ashwin, and Tamim Iqbal (16) had indulged in 45 minutes of patient crease occupation.