Raiola claims Balotelli could stay at Nice

Mino Raiola has indicated Mario Balotelli could still opt to remain at Nice as he attempts to earn a berth in the Italy squad for next year's World Cup.

Raiola had previously claimed his client, who scored 15 goals in Ligue 1 last season after moving to Nice from Liverpool, was a target for Borussia Dortmund and Marseille.

However, the 26-year-old may yet agree to stay at Allianz Riviera in a bid to earn a call-up from Azzurri head coach Giampiero Ventura.

"Tomorrow [Monday] I will see Nice," the agent was quoted as saying by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"It's right he stays with [Nice coach Lucien] Favre, if he [scores] 20 goals, he deserves [to go to the] World Cup.

"But I don't know what Ventura has in his head."

Balotelli, whose contract is due to expire at the end of this month, has not played for his country since the last World Cup in Brazil in 2014.