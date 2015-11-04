Rakitic a doubt for El Clasico

Ivan Rakitic is a doubt for Barcelona's El Clasico meeting against rivals Real Madrid after he sustained a calf injury against BATE.

The Croatian was withdrawn in the 20th minute of the Champions League clash against the Belarusian side, with Munir El Haddadi taking his place.

Barca have confirmed that Rakitic will be sidelined for Saturday's meeting with Villarreal at Camp Nou, and his recovery will dictate whether he is fit to feature at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday November 21.

"The tests carried out by the Barcelona medical staff confirm that Ivan Rakitic has a small tear in his right calf," a statement said.

"The player will miss the game against Villarreal and his recovery will dictate his availability for the following matches."

Barca and Real have 24 points from 10 games in La Liga, with the latter top on goal difference.