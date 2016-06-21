Rakitic: Maybe Iniesta or Busquets will assist me

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic hopes Spanish Barcelona team-mates Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets get confused and assist him at Euro 2016.

Rakitic goes head-to-head with his club colleagues on Tuesday when Ante Cacic's men do battle with Spain.

The 28-year-old feels the trio's familiarity could be an advantage – if they set him up to score in the Group D clash in Bordeaux.

"Hopefully they pass me an assist. Maybe they'll get confused," Rakitic said, via Vecernji.

Iniesta has starred in France thus far, but the midfield maestro could be rested with Spain's last-16 place sealed.

Croatia are second in the group but could still finish top, and Rakitic hopes his knowledge of their opponents proves useful.

"We think only about ourselves," he said.

"But Spain want to be first in the group, there won't be a calculation.

"We have respect for them, they are the most powerful national team in the world.

"I know everything about them."

Rakitic scored in Croatia's 2-2 draw against the Czech Republic in a match marred by fan trouble.

His team are two points adrift of group leaders Spain, needing a win to finish top.