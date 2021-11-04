Ralph Hasenhuttl ‘not scared’ by Southampton’s lack of goals

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has no concerns about his side’s goalscoring capabilities despite a slow start to the season.

Saints have managed just nine goals in 10 Premier League matches and have scored more than once on only two occasions.

However, the return of leading scorer Armando Broja for the game with Aston Villa, currently on a four-match losing streak, and Che Adams’ two goals in as many matches is a boost for Hasenhuttl.

“Absolutely not. Maybe we had this season not the game with four or five goals like we had last season,” he said when asked whether he was concerned.

“Broja and Adam Armstrong are new and it takes a bit of time. Che Adams is in his third year in the Premier League, Nathan Tella is young and also new and we have only one experienced player in Longy (Shane Long).

“I am not scared we cannot score goals. We get better and better and I think the game will come where we will score more than one goal because in the last game (a 1-0 victory over Watford) we had a lot of chances.

“More important to me is clean sheets because then we only need one goal to win.”

Adams’ first goals of the season have provided a welcome confidence boost to the striker.

The Scotland international’s place may be under pressure after Broja’s return to fitness but Hasenhuttl is pleased the former Birmingham player stepped up when required.

“Not only him, it is always helpful for anyone when they score goals and decide games,” added Hasenhuttl on the confidence boost Adams will have received from his goals.

“This is, for a striker, important but for every other player it can be important.

“It was important for him after not playing, because Broja was in the first XI, to show up immediately and he did it and this is a good reaction I must say.”

Captain James Ward-Prowse was a target for Villa in the summer but with a transfer not materialising the midfielder signed a new contract and Hasenhuttl said the subject had not been discussed since.

“Not any more since the summer, since he signed his contract, when it was a topic until that moment,” he said

“But it has definitely gone from that moment so there is nothing to discuss about this any more. Prowsey is our captain and that’s it.”