Ramires hopeful Blues will seal deal for Hulk

Hulk has long been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and reports earlier this week suggested a deal was close to completion after the FC Porto front-man hinted it may be time to leave Portuguese football.

Ramires has been monitoring developments over the possible transfer and, having played with the 25-year-old at an international level, is confident he would be a success in the Premier League.

"I'm following here from Brazil the news about Chelsea’s likely signing of Hulk," the midfielder told Lancenet.

"I hope he does come, I have played with him for the Brazilian national team, and I also played against him when I was at Benfica and he would surely add a lot to Chelsea's squad.

"If it was up to me, everything would be done already."

The 25-year-old Brazil international admitted he looks forward to watching Euro 2012 this summer, but his allegiance is split after confessing he hopes every Chelsea player performs well in Poland and Ukraine.

"I'm supporting England and Spain as those are the teams that have more Chelsea players, and I will also support Portugal due to the huge affection I have for the Portuguese people, besides my friendship with Raul Meireles," Ramires added.

"Some other team-mates are also playing the tournament, such as [Florent] Malouda for France. I hope some of them shine in the competition as that will be good for Chelsea."