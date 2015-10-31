Ramos and Pepe fit to face PSG - Benitez

Rafa Benitez is hopeful that Sergio Ramos and Pepe will both be available for Tuesday's Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

Ramos has been plagued by a shoulder injury in recent weeks, while a leg injury has kept Pepe sidelined for over a month.

Both defenders sat out Saturday's 3-1 win over Las Palmas, but will be ready to make their comeback at the Bernabeu against the French champions in midweek.

"Sergio Ramos and Pepe will be available to play against PSG," Benitez said at a news conference.

Luka Modric was taken off at half-time against Las Palmas due to a hip problem, but Benitez seems confident the Croatia international's injury is nothing too serious.

"Modric had a slight problem with his hip and we took him off because we preferred not to risk him.

"For the rest of the recovering players, we will make a decision on Monday whether they are available."

Madrid recorded a scoreless draw in the away match against PSG and sit joint top of Group E with Laurent Blanc's side on seven points from three games.