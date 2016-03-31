Ramos confident Madrid can claim 'revenge' against Barca

Sergio Ramos is confident Real Madrid can exact revenge against fierce rivals Barcelona when the two Spanish heavyweights meet on Saturday.

Madrid were humiliated 4-0 on home turf back in November courtesy of a Luis Suarez double and a goal apiece from Neymar and Andres Iniesta.

Ramos and Madrid have not won at Camp Nou in La Liga in almost four years, but the Spain international is confident the side can bounce back from that Clasico defeat.

"After the bad result in the first Clasico, football gives you the chance for revenge," the 30-year-old told Real Madrid TV.

"On Saturday we have the chance to play away from home against a great team in Barcelona.

"We know we want to do well, and the team has a very good dynamic.

"We have a positive mentality and will go there intent on making a great game, getting the three points and closing the gap on them in the league."

Madrid are third in the standings, 10 points behind leaders Barcelona with eight games left to play.