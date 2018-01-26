Ramos, Isco injuries compound miserable week for Real Madrid

Real Madrid's miserable week has been made worse by the news that captain Sergio Ramos and Isco have picked up injuries.

Centre-back Ramos has suffered a strain, plus a build-up of fluid that has caused a swelling, to his left calf muscle, while Isco has sustained an impingement to his left hip, according to statements released by Madrid.

Although the club refused to speculate on their recovery time frames, the players are expected at least to sit out Saturday's LaLiga trip to Valencia. There are reports Ramos could be sidelined for up to two weeks.

The news comes just two days after Madrid were dumped out of the Copa del Rey following a shock 2-1 loss to Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu saw them lose the quarter-final tie on away goals.

Head coach Zinedine Zidane has admitted his job could be on the line, with leaders Barcelona 19 points ahead of them in the league table and a daunting Champions League last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon.