Ramos: No rush on Real Madrid contract talks

Reports had suggested talks on a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu for the Spain defender had stalled.

Ramos claims that is not the case, though, and the 28-year-old is in no hurry to open discussions due to him having two years remaining on his current contract.

"It is something that does not worry me at all," he told Cadena Ser.

"I have two years on my contract. We have had appointments to speak, but there is no hurry."

Ramos also stated that his relationship with Real president Florentino Perez is fine, despite rumours of a falling out in the past.

"Thanks to him [Perez] I fulfilled a dream of playing for the best club in the world and I will be eternally grateful," he added.

"Our relationship is very close and we talk often."

The centre-back also took time to reflect on what has been an excellent year, with Real having added the Club World Cup to their list of honours on Saturday having previously lifted the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey trophies.

And Ramos - who won the Golden Ball award for the best player at the Club World Cup after scoring Real's opener in their 2-0 win over San Lorenzo - believes that 2014 will rank as the best year of his career.

"It has been the most important year of my life both professionally and personally," he said. "I have become a father and we have also won four titles."