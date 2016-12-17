Ramos resumes Real Madrid training ahead of Club World Cup final

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has resumed regular training ahead of Sunday's Club World Cup final against Kashima Antlers.

The Spain international missed Madrid's semi-final win over America as a precautionary measure after complaining about a minor knock following Madrid's journey to Japan.

Ramos took part in Saturday's training session without any noteworthy issues, though, and is ready to make his comeback versus the J-League champions.

Fellow defender Pepe, meanwhile, was unable to participate with his team-mates and seems set to miss out on Sunday's showpiece, with Raphael Varane expected to get the nod alongside Ramos.

Real Madrid will be gunning for their second Club World Cup title when they take on Kashima Antlers, having previously lifted the trophy in 2014 after beating San Lorenzo 2-0 in the final, with Ramos and Gareth Bale on target.