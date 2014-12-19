Ramos to wait and see on fitness for final

The defender took a knock in the 4-0 victory over Cruz Azul in the semi-final on Tuesday, and remains a doubt for the showpiece in Marrakech.

Ramos has stated his desire to play, but must weigh it up against the risks of potentially making a minor injury more serious.

"The feelings I had these last days have been progressive and pretty positive," he said.

"We've got a training session and we have to analyse how I feel and the possible risk I could take if I play.

"In this case it is a special moment as it is a final I have never played, so it is a boost of motivation.

"On the other hand, when there are risks of something more serious a player has to think twice, but as I have said we've got a training session and we'll see how I feel."

Real are currently on a club and Spanish-record run of 21 consecutive victories in all competitions, and Ramos has spoken of the enjoyment he feels in playing in a team so high on confidence.

"If we make history it would be due to statistics, records and, mainly, triumphs," he said. "The numbers are there.

"Obviously we're living a splendid moment and a unique moment and as a Real Madrid football player I feel I am a privileged to be part of the best team in the world which is currently doing very well coached by Carlo Ancelotti.

"We are very happy to have him as a coach."

Ancelotti himself, meanwhile, feels his players are in good shape as they go in search of a 22nd successive triumph.

"I have seen a lot of games of San Lorenzo. We have to try to do a perfect game giving our best," he said.

"My team is ready to play. We are ok, confident, looking to finish the year well. We just need to be quiet and be confident that something good is going to happen."