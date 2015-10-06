Ramos withdraws from Spain squad due to shoulder injury

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has been ruled out of Spain's forthcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers against Luxembourg and Ukraine with a shoulder problem.

The injury is a recurrence of the one he suffered in Real's 4-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk last month.

Ramos is replaced in Vicente del Bosque's squad by Real team-mate Nacho Fernandez.

The 29-year-old completed 90 minutes as Real drew 1-1 with Atletico in Sunday's Madrid derby, ending two-and-a-half weeks on the sidelines.

But Ramos conceded he might have unwisely pushed for a swift return from the initial injury.

"It's an injury that takes four weeks and you are playing after two weeks, and some people value it and others do not," he told reporters.

"I'm not going to put any medals on myself but evidently injuries require time to be respected that we sometimes skip that because there are important games. That's what the doctors and trainers have to value."

Ramos' withdrawal is the latest defensive blow for Del Bosque, who on Monday called Villarreal full-back Mario Gaspar and Athletic Bilbao duo Mikel San Jose and Xabi Etxeita into his squad.

That followed withdrawals from Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal (knee) and Real Sociedad centre-back Inigo Martinez (muscular injury), who joined Mario's club team-mate Bruno Soriano (knee) on the sidelines.

European champions Spain will confirm their place at Euro 2016 if they complete the formality of a victory over minnows Luxembourg on Friday.