Ramsey, Cazorla, Zelalem commit to Arsenal

The trio's fresh deals were all announced by the club on Tuesday, with manager Arsene Wenger expressing his delight.

"We are very pleased that Santi Cazorla, Aaron Ramsey and Gedion Zelalem have committed their futures to the club," Wenger told Arsenal's official website.

"Cazorla and Ramsey are absolutely key players for us, and this news is a boost to the whole club.

"Gedion is very young of course, but he has shown already that he has fantastic promise, and we all look forward to his development with us."

Ramsey, who joined Arsenal from Cardiff City in 2008, had been displaying the best form of his career prior to picking up a thigh injury in December, from which he has yet to return.

The 23-year-old boasts 13 goals in all competitions this season and was keen to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new contract," he said. "I've been here for six years and I'm so happy.

"I think we've shown so far this season what we're all about and the direction that this club wants to go in. I want to be a part of that, and to be a part of something special at Arsenal."

Following the success of his debut season at Arsenal, Cazorla has once again shown his importance in his 36 appearances in all competitions.

The Spaniard described his new deal as making him "very happy" and has set his sights on ending the club's long wait for silverware.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Zelalem has signed his first professional contract after making his first-team bow in the 4-0 FA Cup win over Coventry City in January.