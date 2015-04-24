Ramsey: I'm the man for QPR

QPR head coach Chris Ramsey insisted he is the right man to oversee the club's long-term future, despite relegation from the Premier League being a real possibility.

Ramsey replaced Harry Redknapp in February and he has only enjoyed one victory in eight matches since taking the reins on a full-time basis.

QPR languish second-from-bottom in the standings with five matches left to play, two points adrift of safety, but Ramsey remains bullish about his chances beyond the 2014-15 campaign.

"I wouldn't say I'm expecting the sack [if QPR are relegated] but I've been in the game a long time and you have to be realistic about what generally happens, whether it's fair or not fair," the 52-year-old said.

"I'm going to say it would be unfair because I'll be shopping in Lidl instead of Waitrose, I'll have a different shopping basket.

"I have to look at it from my personal point of view. The club have to do the best for their long term and if it's not me, I'd fully support whatever they decided to do.

"But I think it is me. I think the club long-term needs someone like me to have a holistic approach of building the club."

QPR welcome West Ham to Loftus Road on Saturday.