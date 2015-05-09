Ramsey impressed with Barton

Chris Ramsey has nothing but praise for Joey Barton for the midfielder's contribution to his spell in charge of QPR.

Barton has been a controversial figure in the past, with a number of incidents causing some to question his character and discipline.

The former Newcastle United man was sent off at Hull City back in February for striking Tom Huddlestone in a sensitive area.

But Ramsey, who was named as boss until the end of the season in February, says on the whole he has been delighted with Barton's attitude, and believes he could go on to become a successful manager in the future.

"Since I have met him, I have only ever had interesting debates with him and talks," Ramsey said.

"He had a reputation that was questionable but you have to take people as you meet them.

"I don't think you can come into a situation and take people based on what people think.

"He has not displayed anything to me that would warrant me believing the stories that I heard.

"He has conducted himself in a very professional manner, from training and to around the place.

"He has his opinion. He has taken instruction on board and has not gone against anything I have asked him to do - whether he believed it or not.

"I have been quite impressed with him and in the future, he will probably be a good coach and manager."