Ramsey not out to prove point against Spurs

The Premier League contest at Loftus Road will see Ramsey lead his team against a club where he spent 10 years - including acting as first-team coach under former boss Tim Sherwood.

Ramsey subsequently left White Hart Lane along with Sherwood at the end of last season, but he insists that the exit was amicable and revenge is not a motivating factor as he looks for a crucial three points in QPR's fight for survival.

"No, I've proved my point at Tottenham already," he said. "They're a very good club.

"I had a great time there, it's a great club with a great board and they have a management team doing great in the league and the cups.

"I have nothing but admiration for the club. I left on good terms."

QPR put in a spirited performance in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Arsenal, but the defeat leaves them in 18th - three points adrift of safety.

And Ramsey is well aware of the need to start winning sooner or later with just 11 games left in their season.

"There's maybe six [teams battling relegation]," he added. "I've said it before if you get between 37 and 40 points you'll stay up, but time is running out for us. We have to start winning. Three points is important.

"The players know the situation we're in, whether it's the top or bottom the pressure is always there especially in a league like the Premier League, it's hard to keep their anxieties down.

"It's important to stick to our plans and play to the best of our abilities."