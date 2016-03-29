Ramsey would shine at Barcelona - Rush

Former Wales international Ian Rush believes countryman Aaron Ramsey would be a perfect fit for European and Spanish champions Barcelona.

Ramsey, 25, has been tentatively linked with Barca in recent campaigns, and the Arsenal midfielder is rumoured to be a target for the La Liga outfit in the off-season.

Whether they make a move for the Welshman remains to be seen, but Rush believes Ramsey would have no trouble fitting in at the Spanish giants.

"I think he's a great player, fantastic," the Liverpool great told Wales Online. "People who criticise him don't know enough in my opinion.

"He's a match winner, his energy is vital and I think he's a big part of Arsenal's play.

"It's no coincidence that people talk about him and Barcelona, he's one of those that could easily play in that league.

"I think the way Barcelona play suits him. Aaron likes to get forward and score goals, and his sense of duty in midfield would be less there than it is at Arsenal.

"He would be a great pick if he went somewhere like that."