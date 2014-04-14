Rangel calls for Swansea to stick together

Garry Monk's men suffered a 1-0 defeat to title challengers Chelsea on Sunday, Chico Flores seeing red in the 16th minute as Swansea slumped to a loss that leaves them just three points above the relegation zone.

Swansea could be pulled further into the mire with a defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday but, despite a run of just three wins in 20 league games, Spaniard Rangel has urged his team-mates to show unity.

"It was a difficult game for us on Sunday," Rangel told Swansea's official website. "Playing with a man short for nearly seventy minutes against a team fighting to win the title was always going to be hard.

"I thought we did well, we looked quite comfortable, but we couldn't quite create too many chances.

"They scored a scrappy goal and I thought we were a bit unfortunate because we gave everything.

"We know we need to pick up some more points – there are four games left and we need to stick together.

"It's in our hands, but it isn't going to be easy and we need to fight. But we also know that if we keep performing like that between now and the end of the season then we'll get the points we need."