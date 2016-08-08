Rangel renews Swansea deal

Angel Rangel has signed a new contract at Swansea City that will keep him at the club until 2018.

The 33-year-old has been with the Swans since 2007, playing for them in the League One, Championship and Premier League.

Rangel's previous contract was due to expire at the end of the upcoming season, but Swansea confirmed on Monday that he has agreed a one-year extension to ensure he is tied to them for the next two campaigns.

"It was a very easy decision to sign the contract - we did not have to talk for long," the defender told the club's website.

"We all know the relationship we have – me with the club and the club with me.

"Huw Jenkins has always been very supportive in every single way, so I am delighted to have extended my contract for another year and I am looking forward hopefully to having more years at the club.

"This is my home now. This contract will take me to 11 years here and I am so pleased with that.

"I have a Welsh family and I feel as though I know the city and the country now. I am looking forward to staying here to continue playing football and in the future I think I will be here as well.

"I am 33 now but I still feel fresh. That's one of the main reasons why I am still signing contracts."



Rangel made 23 Premier League appearances last season.