Rangers 21/10 to beat Bhoys at Parkhead
By Gregg Davies
Rangers travel to Parkhead on Tuesday night having already secured their second successive league title, but will be aiming to continue the party by beating arch-rivals Celtic in their own back yard.
FourFourTwo's betting partner, Paddy Power, make Rangers 21/10 to win at Celtic Park - a fantastic price considering they’ve only lost twice in the league all season.
The draw is a 9/4 shot, but punters will - in all likelihood - be backing Rangers to kick Celtic while they are down.
5/4 Celtic Win
9/4 Draw
21/10 Rangers Win
Click here to bet and get a FREE £20 BET
Kris Boyd joined the 100 club last time out against Dundee United; his goal at Tannadice taking him to 100 SPL goals for Rangers.
He will be expected to continue his scoring streak against Celtic on Tuesday night. He’s the 5/1 favourite in the Rangers team to bag the opening goal, while the other scorer against Dundee United, Nacho Novo, is at 7/1.
First Scorers
5/1 Boyd
11/2 Miller
13/2 Lafferty
7/1 Novo
9/2 Keane
6/1 Fortune
6/1 Rasmussen
6/1 Samaras
More available onsite
Click here to bet and get a FREE £20 BET
The sides played out a 1-1 draw in the last outing at Celtic Park, a scoreline that is 5/1 to take place again.
However, Rangers fans have every right to believe that Walter Smith's side can triumph. A 2-1 away win pays 9/1, while a humiliating 3-0 away win is a massive 40/1 for the Gers.
Correct Score
8/1 Rangers 1-0
16/1 Rangers 2-0
9/1 Rangers 2-1
40/1 Rangers 3-0
25/1 Rangers 3-1
30/1 Rangers 3-2
6/1 Celtic 1-0
9/1 Celtic 2-0
15/2 Celtic 2-1
20/1 Celtic 3-0
16/1 Celtic 3-1
25/1 Celtic 3-2
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.