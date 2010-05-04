Rangers 21/10 to beat Bhoys at Parkhead

FourFourTwo's betting partner, Paddy Power, make Rangers 21/10 to win at Celtic Park - a fantastic price considering they’ve only lost twice in the league all season.

The draw is a 9/4 shot, but punters will - in all likelihood - be backing Rangers to kick Celtic while they are down.

5/4 Celtic Win

9/4 Draw

21/10 Rangers Win

Click here to bet and get a FREE £20 BET

Kris Boyd joined the 100 club last time out against Dundee United; his goal at Tannadice taking him to 100 SPL goals for Rangers.

He will be expected to continue his scoring streak against Celtic on Tuesday night. He’s the 5/1 favourite in the Rangers team to bag the opening goal, while the other scorer against Dundee United, Nacho Novo, is at 7/1.

First Scorers

5/1 Boyd

11/2 Miller

13/2 Lafferty

7/1 Novo

9/2 Keane

6/1 Fortune

6/1 Rasmussen

6/1 Samaras

More available onsite

Click here to bet and get a FREE £20 BET

The sides played out a 1-1 draw in the last outing at Celtic Park, a scoreline that is 5/1 to take place again.

However, Rangers fans have every right to believe that Walter Smith's side can triumph. A 2-1 away win pays 9/1, while a humiliating 3-0 away win is a massive 40/1 for the Gers.

Correct Score

8/1 Rangers 1-0

16/1 Rangers 2-0

9/1 Rangers 2-1

40/1 Rangers 3-0

25/1 Rangers 3-1

30/1 Rangers 3-2

6/1 Celtic 1-0

9/1 Celtic 2-0

15/2 Celtic 2-1

20/1 Celtic 3-0

16/1 Celtic 3-1

25/1 Celtic 3-2

Click here to bet and get a FREE £20 BET