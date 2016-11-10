Rangers and Barton part ways

Joey Barton's Rangers contract has been terminated with immediate effect, the Scottish Premiership club have confirmed.

Barton was reported to have been signed off by Rangers with stress earlier this week as negotiations continued over severance terms to end an unhappy spell in Glasgow.

The 34-year-old former Manchester City and Newcastle United midfielder – capped once by England – only returned to training with Rangers last week after a club suspension against him was lifted.

The sanction, for an initial three weeks, came as a result of a training ground argument with team-mate Andy Halliday in the aftermath of September's 5-1 defeat to Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Barton's ban was extended last month, when he was also charged by the Scottish Football Association for allegedly breaching betting rules.

His return to Mark Warburton's squad ultimately proved to be short-lived and a brief statement released by Rangers on Thursday read: "Rangers and Joey Barton have agreed to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

"Neither Rangers nor Joey Barton will comment further."

Barton played for Burnley last season, helping Sean Dyche's men to promotion to the Premier League as Championship winners, while Derby County have been linked with acquiring his services.