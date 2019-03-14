Rangers appeal against Alfredo Morelos’ Scottish Cup booking

Rangers have appealed against the yellow card Alfredo Morelos received during their cup exit against Aberdeen.

Morelos was booked for simulation by referee Kevin Clancy during his side’s 2-0 defeat in the quarter-finals of the William Hill Scottish Cup on Wednesday night.

The Colombian went down claiming he had been hauled to the ground by Andrew Considine. Footage showed there had been some contact between the pair.

It was the striker’s 19th yellow card of the season and will result in a Scottish Cup suspension unless Rangers can overturn the decision at a Scottish Football Association hearing on Thursday.