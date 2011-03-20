Rangers beat Celtic in League Cup Final

Last time the sides met earlier this month in a now infamous clash there were three red cards, 13 yellow, a touchline bust-up between the two managers and 34 arrests after crowd trouble.

The scenes led to a summit involving Government officials, police, club and community representatives but Sunday's clash, the sixth Old Firm meeting of the season, was a relatively civilised affair by the standards of Glasgow derbies.

In an action-packed first half Rangers went ahead after 24 minutes with a long shot by Steven Davis but Celtic, who knocked Rangers out of the Scottish Cup after a replay earlier this month, levelled with a Joe Ledley header six minutes later.

The game settled down after the break with fewer chances and it was no surprise when it went into extra-time.

Rangers struck eight minutes into the extra period when a quickly taken free-kick by Vladimir Weiss sent Nikica Jelavic clear and he shot low past Fraser Forster to give his side their 27th League Cup Final success.

Celtic had Emilio Izaguirre sent off in the last minute for a last-man foul on Weiss as they were caught at the back after sending everyone up for a corner.