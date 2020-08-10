Rangers ‘can’t go 10 years without winning the league’ warns Mark Walters

Former Rangers winger Mark Walters understands the demands facing Steven Gerrard’s men as they bid to end their trophy drought.

Rangers fans last celebrated a title triumph in 2011, the year before their club went into liquidation.

Celtic have since racked up nine consecutive titles and are going for a record 10th, with Rangers still waiting for their first major trophy of any sort since emerging from the ashes of the 2012 crisis.

Only once before have Rangers fans had to wait more than a decade for a title success, with their 1964 championship win being followed by a Kilmarnock triumph and nine successive Celtic victories.

Walters enjoyed a successful spell at Ibrox after arriving on the final day of 1987, collecting two League Cup winners’ medals and playing a key role in the first three titles of Rangers’ own nine-in-a-row success.

So he appreciates the enormity of the pressure facing Gerrard’s side.

“I’d like to think it would go further than last year because come mid season I thought Rangers were in a great position to kick on and get the holy grail of the league,” said Walters after helping conduct the Betfred Cup group stage draw and launch Premier Sports’ live coverage of the tournament.

“But like the year before the mid-season seemed to be a real problem for Rangers.

“They have had a great start so far, two wins out of two, played some great football and got some good signings, at least on paper.

“If they can do it this year it would be fantastic not only for Stevie’s managerial career but also for Rangers, because a club of Rangers’ size and stature can’t go 10 years without winning the league.”