Rangers ‘disappointed’ with 2,000 capacity for Arsenal friendly at Ibrox

Rangers have expressed disappointment at Ibrox’s attendance for Saturday’s friendly match against Arsenal being restricted to 2,000 supporters.

Scotland will move to Level 0 coronavirus restrictions on July 19 which will have little impact on major events while First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday reiterated plans to move beyond Level 0 on August 9, which should allow Scottish clubs to host large crowds as standard.

However, for the coming weeks clubs will have to apply for permission to host crowds above 2,000.

Rangers pointed to the Euro 2020 matches at Hampden Park, which were allowed 12,000 supporters.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Following lengthy discussions with the Scottish Government and local authorities, Rangers have been granted permission to host 2000 supporters at Saturday’s friendly match with Arsenal.

“Rangers are disappointed at the small number of supporters being granted access given the precedent which was set at the Euro 2020 matches at Hampden Park as well as at other sporting events in Scotland, and the time it has taken to have the number of supporters confirmed by the Scottish Government.

“Season ticket holders who have access to all games at Ibrox will be given priority with the balance being balloted among season ticket holders who are MyGers members and have enrolled in the home friendly scheme.

“Those who are successful in the ballot will receive an email outlining arrangements for Saturday’s match.

“Discussions between the club and the relevant authorities continue for the Brighton and Real Madrid games on 24 and 25 July, and we will update supporters on ticketing plans for those games in due course.”

Celtic are due to host 2,000 fans for their friendly against Preston on Saturday, while Motherwell will have the same attendance for the visit of Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup.