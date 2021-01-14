Rangers interested in Coventry’s Gustavo Hamer

Coventry midfielder Gustavo Hamer is on Rangers’ radar

The 23-year-old is interesting the Scottish Premiership leaders, the PA news agency understands.

The Sky Blues will look to keep the midfielder this month but face a battle to hold on to him long-term.

Steven Gerrard’s side are also unlikely to do much business during the January transfer window but are looking to the future, with Hamer an option.

Steven Davis is 36-years-old – although has played 35 times this season – while Ryan Jack has battled injuries.

The Gers have also bought Joe Aribo, George Edmundson, Leon Balogun and Jon McLaughlin from the lower leagues in England during Gerrard’s time at Ibrox.

They are interested in Aberdeen attacker Scott Wright and can sign the 23-year-old on a pre-contract agreement.

Rangers hosted Coventry in pre-season last July, winning 2-0 at Ibrox, with Hamer playing in the first half.

Brazilian-born Hamer moved to the Netherlands as a youngster and started his career at Feyenoord, although made just two senior appearances.

He spent two years at PEC Zwolle before moving to the Sky Blues in a deal worth £1.2m last year.

He has scored four goals in 21 games from midfield this season, despite playing in a deeper role.

Coventry are 17th in the Sky Bet Championship having returned to the second tier after an eight-year exile.

They have signed Matty James on loan from Leicester this month while boss Mark Robins is after a striker with Matt Godden and Tyler Walker out injured.