Rangers poised to wrap up loan move for Aaron Ramsey

Rangers look set to announce the signing of Aaron Ramsey in one of the biggest transfer deadline-day deals in Scottish football in recent years.

Reports of Rangers’ interest began emerging on Monday morning and respected Italian journalists now state the out-of-favour Juventus midfielder has tied up a move to Ibrox.

The Wales international’s contract in Turin runs until the summer of 2023 but Rangers have apparently agreed a loan deal with an option to buy the 31-year-old in the summer.

Rangers have already announced the signing of 20-year-old right-back Mateusz Zukowski from Lechia Gdanks and could yet decide to make an improved bid for John Souttar.

John Souttar, right, signed a pre-contract with Rangers (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson confirmed on Monday lunchtime there had been no fresh offer and that Souttar missed training purely because of a minor ankle knock.

Hearts are assessing potential options in case Souttar leaves late on but otherwise will not be signing anyone.

“We’re actively looking to see what’s out there in the market,” Neilson said. “We’ve said all along it has to be the right one that comes in. There’s no panic here because we’ve got other good defenders here but first and foremost I’d like to keep John if we can.”

Delighted to be here and back in Scotland! Looking forward to putting the last 6 months behind me and get back to enjoying football again. Good luck to @LaticsOfficial for the rest of the season and thanks to everyone at @saintmirrenfc for the warm welcome⚽️ pic.twitter.com/N3Zyus053q— Jordan Jones (@JJordanjones11) January 31, 2022 See more

St Mirren signed former Kilmarnock and Rangers winger Jordan Jones on loan from Wigan until the end of the season after allowing Kyle McAllister to join Partick Thistle in a similar deal.

The Buddies have had fresh approaches for Republic of Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath.

Manager Jim Goodwin said: “This afternoon there are conversations ongoing between our club and a couple of other clubs but as with anything there is a cost involved and it is up to the buyers to meet the valuation that we put on the player.

“I am not trying to force Jamie out the door, I am quite happy if he is still here when the window closes.”

Ricki Lamie remains a Motherwell player (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Motherwell have rejected a bid from Dundee for centre-back Ricki Lamie, who has agreed a pre-contract at Dens Park.

“It’s nowhere near our valuation so that’s in Dundee’s court now as to whether they come back,” said Well assistant manager Chris Lucketti, who does not expect any late signings at Fir Park.

Hibernian are working to bring in a replacement for Martin Boyle but manager Shaun Maloney played down the chances of signing Rangers winger Brandon Barker.

“No, that’s not close,” he said. “That’s not something we can really speak about at the moment. We’re busy working to see if we can get one in.”

Scott Allan’s future is uncertain (Jane Barlow/PA)

Players could leave Easter Road but Maloney insisted Drey Wright would not be one of them after he was linked with a return to St Johnstone.

“Scott Allan could possibly leave,” Maloney added. “I’ve been really clear with Scott. At the moment it’s a ‘no’. I see him with us tomorrow but if that changes and it’s something Scott really wants, I will support him in getting something that suits him.

“Alex Gogic really wants to play more minutes and if he finds a solution I’ll be happy to help him with that.”

Arsenal’s Tim Akinola could be set for Tayside (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Dundee United have been tipped to secure a loan deal for Arsenal midfielder Tim Akinola. The 20-year-old Nigerian midfielder is a similar player to the recently-departed Jeando Fuchs.

United have reportedly accepted Northampton’s bid for forward Louis Appere and have been linked with the signing of free agent Kevin McDonald.

Aberdeen are trying to strengthen while nothing imminent is happening in terms of outgoings.

“I’m very hopeful we are sitting as we were or stronger when midnight comes,” manager Stephen Glass said. “We are obviously hopeful – we would like to add but there’s clubs that don’t want to lose good players and it’s difficult. But I will be here until midnight.”

Calvin Ramsay has attracted interest in January (Steve Welsh/PA)

When asked about interest in Calvin Ramsay and Lewis Ferguson, Glass said: “I think they will still be here. The frustrating thing is these things are outwith our control. If someone comes in with ridiculous money at one minute to midnight, it probably happens.”

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou stated on Friday that he did not expect any more incomings. The likes of Vasilis Barkas, Boli Bolingoli and Albian Ajeti could move on, while Osaze Urhoghide is expected to go out on loan.

St Johnstone and Ross County are actively pursuing targets, with the Staggies hopeful of keeping the Premiership’s top goalscorer Regan Charles-Cook.

Livingston manager David Martindale is not anticipating much activity.

“Nobody has chapped my door this morning so I think that’s it, unless a stupid bid comes in,” he said. “I can’t see anything happening. We have been a wee bit active ourselves trying to get a couple of bits and bobs but nothing significant. I got most of my stuff boxed off early.”