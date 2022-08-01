Rangers set to be without Ryan Kent and John Souttar for Union St Gilloise clash

Rangers look set to be without Ryan Kent and John Souttar for their Champions League opener in Belgium.

Reports say neither has made the journey for the first leg of the third qualifying round against Union St Gilloise.

Neither player was visible in a five-minute video of the team’s training session which Rangers released ahead of their journey, or photographs of the squad at training or the airport. All of the other members of Rangers’ Champions League squad featured in the footage.

Souttar went off for James Sands in the second half of a difficult debut as Rangers won 2-1 at Livingston on Saturday while Kent went over on his ankle late on. Centre-back Leon King trained with the team on Monday.

New signing Ridvan Yilmaz, a Turkey international left-back, and midfielder Rabbi Matondo, who missed the Livingston game with a knock, were among the group.

Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos also trained as he continues his recovery from the thigh injury which required surgery last season.

Speaking before training on Monday morning, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said: “Rabbi and Ridvan trained with the team (on Sunday).

“We have another session in another couple of hours but we still have some players who are injury doubts. We have to see who is fit but I think Rabbi and Ridvan can travel with us.”